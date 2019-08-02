Sacred Games 2: In just a fortnight the much-awaited series of this year, Sacred Games 2, will go on floors. Ahead of the launch, Netflix hosted a first of a kind event where Pankaj Tripathi aka Guruji interacted with fans and shed light to his character!

Sacred Games 2: Since the announcement of Sacred Games 2, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of Sacred Games which will shed light to more events which undertook in the first part. As the series is set to go on floors on August 15, Pankaj Tripathi and Netflix hosted a sacred morning where Guruji was seated in the ashram like atmosphere introducing himself and sharing wisdom and insights into the big reveal expected in two weeks.

After an intensive yoga session followed by breakfast, Guruji aka Pankaj Tripathi shed revealed tidbits to his character and revealed that he will hold an important role in this series. Guruji’s ashram is an important backrop and it now explains the name ‘Sacred’ games. Talking about his character Pankaj Tripai said that Guruji is a well-read man with his own thinking style. From his secrets to his wisdom, Pankaj Tripathi said all the secrets will be revealed in fourteen days, just wait and watch.

It is a first of a kind event ever hosted by Netflix for die-hard Sacred Games fans in an ashram set with Pankaj Tripathi answering all their questions and doubts. Dressed in a simple yellow kurta pajama set, the versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi who wooed fans with his artistic quality in Mirzapur has now taken up the role of Guruji and entertained his fans with his wit and persona yesterday morning.

Pankaj Tripathi during the q/a round even revealed that he did a one-take eleven-minute long monologue which was one of the most challenging sequences he has ever done. He even said that despite being challenging it was a magical experience and he had a great time shooting for it. Sacred Games 2 will premiere on Independence day on August 15.

It was Netflix India’s first original series and apart from Saif Ali Khan, Nawazudin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi it will also feature Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, Suvreen Chawla, Shobita Dhulipala among others.

