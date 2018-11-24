We can bet like most of the Sacred Games fans, you are also among those who have been consistently and patiently waiting for the second season of Netflix's India Original series. The first season of the series left us with numerous mysteries and one character that has been making several scratches their heads in bewilderment is no one else but Guruji.

We can bet like most of the Sacred Games fans, you are also among those who have been consistently and patiently waiting for the second season of Netflix’s India Original series. The first season of the series left us with numerous mysteries and one character that has been making several scratches their heads in bewilderment is no one else but Guruji. Played by Pankaj Tripathi, it was the only character that was not disclosed like the other characters of the series and Sacred Games fans are still contemplating what new twist Guruji is carrying with him.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Pankaj Tripathi revealed some interesting facts about is the character. On asked whether he will be playing the main lead in the coming season, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor revealed that he is not sure about the fact, though he will soon be meeting the writer Varun Grover and finalise a shooting schedule that can work for both of them.

He further added that within next week, he will finally get a clarity about his role in the next season. When asked about his role in the first season, the actor revealed that the makers were certain about the fact that they will keep my character hidden. Also, it was a short role in the beginning and he shot his part in just one day that too when the shooting for the season was over.

Besides Sacred Games, Tripathi’s new web-series Mirzapur is now streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime. In the show, he is again playing a gangster who is indulged in arms trafficking. Before Sacred Games and Mirzapur, Tripathi was seen in two other web series — Powder and Gurgaon.

