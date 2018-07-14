Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi will have an important role in the second season of Netflix India web series Sacred Games, which is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name, according to media reports. In the first season, Tripathi appears as Guruji in three scenes apart from his voiceover.

Pankaj Tripathi, a name which needs no introduction in Indian film industry, will have an important role in the second season of Netflix India web series Sacred Games, which has won the hearts of millions of people with its excellent story play and marvellous performances of its actors. Scared Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is an online web series based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name. Sacred Games is the story of a troubled police officer, who is contacted by a ruthless crime boss to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai.

According to reports, Tripathi, who is known for his excellent skills on screen, will have a central role in the second season as he is the real mastermind. In the first season, Tripathi appears as Guruji in three scenes apart from his voiceover. Tripathi recently received National Award for his role as paramilitary commander in film Newton.

Newton was India’s official entry for the Academy Award in the best foreign film category. Tripathi started his career in 2004 and has been appeared in around 40 movies, including Omkara, Agneepath, Gangs of Wasseypur Part -1 and 2, Fukrey, Gunday, Masaan, Newton, Gurgaon, Kaala, and 60 television shows so far.

Saif Ali Khan, who features in Sacred Games, recently said that Sacred Games will be a 4 part series. Sacred Games is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Sacred Games is produced by Anil Ambani’s led Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films joint venture.

