In just thirty minutes, the most awaited series of the year Sacred Games 2 will go live! As we are waiting for the season 2 telecast lets take a look at what to expect, new members, storyline and some other interesting facts here! At the end of Sacred Games season 1 last episode we were left bewildered expecting for more but after a gap of more than a year, the makers will be unveiling the Sacred Games season 2 today. Sadly this season will mark as the end of Sacred Games sequel but at least our doubts will be cleared!
To give you a gist of the season 1, it revolves around Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan, our favorite cop who doesn’t bag recognition from his fellow members, then there is Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji. It is expected that the season 2 will unfold the story and it will begin from where it ended- Sartaj Singh finding the location of bomb and dead tripathi.
Going by the spoilers, Sartaj Singh is going to be appointed as the head of a team that will investigate the impending nuclear attack and Gaitonde who has been showing from the very start he knows all about it will be guiding Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan to stop it from happening. We keep on hearing Nawzuddin Sidiqqui’s dialogue- ” Rok Sake toh Rok Le’ Guess in just thirty minutes while binge-watching the whole season we will finally get to know what was Ganesh Gaitonde talking about.
Maybe there is an attack, maybe there is not, maybe it all a mind game? Well, this will only be known after the much-awaited season. The clock is ticking, the countdown begins 3o minutes to the season going live!
Take a look at how fans are waiting for the Season 2 to go live here.
Starting with the famous dialogue Bhagwaan ko Mante ho kya? Ganesh Gaitonde is back again to woo us all with his amazing performance. See video.
Netflix India tweets You waited for 405 days for Sacred Games Season 2 now the time is up, Check out the Sacred GAmes Season 2 online. Sacred Games 2 is now streaming.
Get your popcorns and cold drinks ready Sacred Games 2 is all set to stream any minute! Netflix original Sacred Games is a fictional story of a cop who is trying to solve an impending nuclear threat. Watch the trailer here:
11:53 pm: Sacred Games season 2 budget
In a few minutes, season 2 will go live. The second season of the suspense drama web series has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crores as per reports among which Rs 3-4 crore is per episode!
13 minutes until Sacre Games 2, till then let’s take a look at the cast. In season 2 we will see some new faces like Sobhita Dhulipala, Harshita Gaur, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey
After taking the internet by storm with the first season makers are back again with another after a year gap.
Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer to go live on Netflix at sharp 12 am. Sacred Games is the first-ever Netflix original Indian web series.
Till then check out some posters and trailers from the first Indian Netflix series Sacred Games 2 here:
