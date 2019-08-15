Sacred Games 2 Review: Gripping tale, nail-biting moments and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Saif Ali Khan's acting make this series better than any! As the series went live an hour back, twitter is filled with some early reviews.

Sacred Games 2 Review: The wait is finally over! Sacred Games Season 2 is finally up and running. From the nail-biting moments to gripping tale to more suspense and thriller, Sacred Games 2 is yet again a binge-worthy series. Last year Netflix started its very first Indian original web series with Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan as cop Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde and Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji.

As the series began- story unfolded, doubts got cleared, innumerable questions got answers, but unfortuantley the series and the franchise Sacred Games came to an end. From an abrupt ending of season 1 to better direction and events unfolding in season 2, Sacred Games new season is much better in comparison to the first one. This time Neeraj Ghaywan has taken charge to direct season 2 whereas, in season 1, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane had the co-directing rights.

The series, Sacred Games, is based upon an impending nuclear attack which only Ganesh Gaitonde knows about. To warn the public and police, Ganesh Gaitonde in season 1 called Sartaj Singh and took him through the places but in season 2, the pace of the story is maintained, Sartaj Singh is appointed the head for this investigation who along with his team tries to find the truth behind the events.

A nuclear attack on the horizon, the series goes from one scene to another to explain the backstory of the events. Though it felt like you can’t keep track of events but in the end all questions got answers. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi, season 2 new members Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Amruta Subash, and Shalini Vasta manage to garner limelight with their amazing performances.

Getting back to Season 2 not giving you many spoilers, the series revolves around Ganesh’s past coinciding with Sartaj’s and Guruji’s. Ignoring some factual and logical errors from the direction and screenplay, the movie takes brownie points with the suspense and the script. As the series started streaming online tonight at 12 am, Netflix has been posting tweets from the Sacred Games Season 2, check them out here:



