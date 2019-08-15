Sacred Games 2 review: The much-awaited second season of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Netflix original web-series Sacred Games is out and it is totally worth all the wait!

Sacred Games 2 review: For the past 11 months, we all have been eagerly waiting for Sacred Games 2 as the first part was so intriguing and impressive that it did not only give us one of the most phenomenal Indian web-series but also left us with several unanswered questions which made the wait harder. Ever since season 1 got over, fans have been counting days for the second season to release. Well, the good news is that Sacred Games 2 is finally here and went live at 12 midnight on August 15. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey, Sacred Games 2 is so good that it makes all the wait worth it.

Sacred Games 2 starts with Ganesh Gaitonde ( Nawazuddin Siddiqui) stuck somewhere in the international waters in a boat and is surrounded by unidentified men. Desperate to get back to Mumbai, Gaitonde gets extremely paranoid and impulsive and then comes Trivedi to his rescue.

As Trivedi offers Gaitonde a partnership with a RAW agent named Yadav who is a mysterious woman with complexed plans, Ganesh is left with no choice to leave for Kenya as his business in Mumbai is finished after Trivedi demolishes Babri Masjid.

Sartaj Singh ( Saif Ali Khan), on the other hand, is made a part of the RAW operation to stop the terrorist attack on Mumbai which will take place in 12 days. While Indian intelligence bureau suspects that Shahid Khan ( Ranvir Shorey), who is the founder of Hizbuddin (a terrorist organisation), is the mastermind of the attack, Sartak Singh feels that there is some connection of Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) and his ashram in Croatia.

As the story unfolds, we see Ganesh Gaitonde listening to Guruji’s sermons and slowly getting very attached to him as he begins feeling that it is Guruji who is the closest to him and only he will make Gaitonde immortal.

While Sartaj Singh is busy finding the missing pieces connected with the nuclear attack, Gaitonde’s connection with his father Dilbhagh Singh and how is Guruji connected to the whole conflict, and the flashback shows how Gaitonde became a part of Guruji’s Sat-yug project which is the nuclear attack.

Kalki Koechlin has less screen space but manages to steal the show every time she came on screen as one of the greatest devotees of Guruji and who is taking care of his ashram after his death in 2015.

Things get complexed and chaotic when there are just a few days left for the attack and Mumbai can be destroyed if the attack is not prevented. With Home Minister Bhonsle’s silence, Sartaj Singh’s failed attempts, Shahid Khan’s full-proof plan and Guruji’s teachings, it is interesting to see how things finally end in this nail-biting series.

Most of your questions will be answered in the final episode and the rest is for you to understand if you watch closely. The path-breaking performances, strong screenplay, powerful dialogues and intriguing narration surely makes Sacred Games 2 a must watch!

