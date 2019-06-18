Sacred Games 2: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Kalki Koechlin and Ranveer Shorey are all set for the second season of Sacred Games. Reports reveal that earlier the show was suppose to release on June 28, however due to another hit show, the makers have pushed the release to August.

Sacred Games 2: Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan are currently gearing for the much-anticipated series Sacred Games 2. The show won millions of heart with its first series and currently the fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. The web series is based on Vikram Chandra’s book and has well manged to capture the attention of the audience with the interesting story of Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh.

The promo of the second season was revealed in the month of May and it astonished the fans completely as this time apart from Nawazuddin and Saif, Ranveer Shorey and Kalki Koechlin is also part of the second season.

Recently, the reports revealed that the show which was suppose to release on June 28 is postponed and will now release in August. The makers pushed the release date of the show because of another show as they want to maintain considerate amount of gap between two hit series.

Moreover, the lead stars of the show Saif and Nawaz are also busy with their ongoing commitments. Saif Ali Khan is currently in London, shooting for rom-com film Jawaani Jaaneman with Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F meanwhile, Nawaz is busy in hos brother’s directorial film Bole Chudiyan.

Jawaani Jaaneman will release in the next year and reports also reveal that Kareena Kapoor can also appear in the film with her hubby in a cameo role. Talking about Bole Chudiyan, earlier Gold actor Mouni Roy was also a part of the film but due to some issues she left the project.

