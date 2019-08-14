Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games season 2 will be released tonight by 12 AM. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the action thriller also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita, Dhulipala, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Geetanjali Thapa in supporting roles.

Netflix India took to Twitter recently and shared the news of its release. The show will be up tonight by 12 am. It has been in headlines since the first season was released. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season and have high expectations from the show. Makers of the show have made many additions to the new season like introducing Kalki Koechlin.

Director of the show was surprised after season one of the show became a big hit. It got positive reviews from fans and collected a good business. Fans are keen to watch season 2 after the trailer was revealed. The second season is supposed to be 400 minutes long in total.

Sacred Games will go live at 12 AM tonight. Matlab neend ka balidaan dena hoga. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 14, 2019

As per reports, Netflix has invested around Rs 100 crore on the second season which is the highest so far. The show has been critically acclaimed has a cast of over 3500 people. Netflix shared the news of Sacred Games streaming on Twitter in a witty way making fans more excited.

