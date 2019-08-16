Sacred Games 2: After shows like Narcos and Game of Thrones, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique's show Sacred Games 2 has become the latest victim of Piracy business by Tamilrockers. Just after a few hours of streaming, all the eight episodes of the much-awaited show got leaked online.

Sacred Games 2: After a long wait, finally the makers of the much anticipated web-series Sacred Games season 2 launched on August 15 after almost a year since the first season released. Talking about the first series, it garnered a lot of praises for all the stars who featured in the series including–Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, and many others. The show went live on Netflix at 12 am on August 15 and in just a few hours, the entire season got leaked on the piracy website–Tamilrockers.

Though a lot of efforts have been made to stop the business of piracy websites, it seems nothing is getting uncontrolled. Moreover, it is also said that this leak may hinder the viewership of the much-awaited show. Not only Sacred Games 2, other famous Hollywood shows like Narcos and Game of Thrones have also been leaked by Tamilrockers.

Talking about the show, it is predicted that the viewership may enhance over the weekend as fans are eagerly waiting to watch the show on the weekend. It is said that all the eight episodes will keep you on edge as each episode adds another intriguing and thrilling aspect to the story by introducing new characters. Moreover, within just a few hours of the live-streaming, the show started trending on Twitter.

Have a look at the trailer–

Sacred Games season 2 is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Moreover, Saif Ali Khan looks like a hero in the second chapter as he has gained muscles. Overall, the show has opened with positive reviews and like the first season, it will keep the audience hooked till the end of the mystery.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App