Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique are all for the second instalment of the much-awaited show Sacred Games 2. Recently, in an interview, Saif revealed about the challenges he faced to portray the character of Sartaj Singh.

Sacred Games 2: The second and the highly anticipated season of Sacred Games is all set to release on August 15 and fans are eagerly waiting for the season. It is a story of a cop who tries his best to save Mumbai from a gangster who wants to rule the city. The show is all about the cop finding out the mystery behind the gangster’s suicide. The show features the lead stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique as cop Sartaj Singh and gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about the challenges he faced during shooting for his character Sartaj Singh. He revealed that he had to undergo through some major physical transformation to get the physique right for the character. He revealed that he has to put in some good weight and muscles to get into the skin of Sartaj Singh.

Saif also revealed that for the second season, he will appear a little leaned because of his stress of saving the city and also to look like a real hero. Further he opened up about the preparations he did for the role. He said that he had to learn the Punjabi language and portray the right body language of a cop.

The much-awaited series is helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan and will premiere on Netflix. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique, it also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Shobhita Dhulipala and Luke Kenny in supporting roles.

The entire team and crew are much excited for the show as the anticipation level from the second series are higher than the first one. Moreover, the idea of the new cast can further add on to the success of the second series.

