Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Deputy High Commissioner in a film based on Uzma Ahmed: Bollywood is the best way to spread awareness and to share the gritty details based on real-life incidents. Since a few years, Bollywood has been churning out some really content driven movies.

This year too we will witness some heartfelt stories based on real-life incidents such as- Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Biopic on Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack Survivor- Chhapaak, and now Saif Ali Khan starrer based on Uzma Ahmed.

The star who was last seen in Sacred Games is currently filming for his upcoming movie Jawani Janeman in London with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. As per reports, Saif will play the role of the Deputy High Commissioner in this biopic.

The story revolves around Uzma Ahmed who fell in love with a Pakistani taxi driver in Malaysia and went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in search of love. Unfortunately, she found out that her lover is married with four kids. Despite all this, she was told to marry him on a gunpoint.

As the news surfaced, the Indian embassy had to interfere along with external affairs minister to help her escape and come back home safe and sound. In this gritty love story, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the key Indian diplomat. No heroine as of now has been shortlisted to play the role of Uzma. The movie has been adapted by pink Pink fame Ritesh Shah.

