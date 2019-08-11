Sacred Games 2: Netflix original has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers and everyone is waiting for the unresolved mysteries of season-1 to be answered this season as Sacred Games has no next season so all the questions will be answered this season.

Sacred Games 2: This original series from Netflix is a much-awaited one for viewers as its previous season was loved by the viewers and expectations from season 2 is way high and as the season 2 release is coming closer the show is creating more and more hype among the viewers and stars are sharing their experience of shooting with the media and among them Surveen Chawla also shared her experience in an interview with PTI.

Surveen Chawla who is starring as Jojo in the series revealed about her pregnancy while shooting and she says that shooting was really exhausting and she just wanted to escape from the shoot as she was not able to hold her emotions and things were getting more harder for her, actress said that character that she played in the series, Jojo was a depressed and damaged one so she had to keep all her emotions aside and live what the character demands which was really difficult due to her pregnancy and she also added that at such times shootings are not the right place to be in.

Surveen Chawla had a very small role in Sacred Games 1 but her role was mysterious and has many links with the completion of the story as her name was mentioned many times which gave the idea that how important her role is and in the coming season her role will be revealed in Gaitonde’s life and all the questions will be answered in this season as there is no next season for sacred games.

Sacred Games is based on Novel by Vikram Chandra which came in 2006 by the same name and series on Netflix is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, it is the first Netflix original series in India and it is widely popular and the next season that is Sacred Games 2 is releasing online on August 15 and is giving reasons to buy subscription of Netflix before that.

