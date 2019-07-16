Sacred Games 2 teaser: New teaser from the Sacred Games 2 is out and it will surely make you question who is Trivedi? The Sacred Games 2 will be premiered on August 15, 2019, and will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

Sacred Games 2 teaser: Raising curiosity and creating another level hype new teaser from Sacred Games 2 is out and will make you wonder who is Trivedi? Netflix India about a few minutes back, posted a video from Sacred Games 2, where cassettes with faces of Sacred Games characters- Radhika Apte, Kubraa Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and more were put in such a way that pushing one every other fell simultaneously just as it does when you play dominoes.

Netflix India about a few weeks back after teasing fans with new posters and teasers revealed the trailer and showed us the glimpses from the multi starrer thriller series. With the trailer even the release date was revealed- the series is set to go on floors next month on Independence day 2019.

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel and marks as the first original series in India. The second sequel will star Saif Ali Khan as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji, Koelki Koechlin as Batya Abelman, Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

Check out the teaser here:

Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle to share the biggest spoiler- Everything we knew was a lie? Take a look at the tweet here!

Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega. #SacredGames2 premieres 15 August. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 16, 2019

The fans have already gone crazy over the teaser and we are sure it is making you winder as well who is Trivedi? Why won’t he be alive? Well, let’s take a look at what does Twitterati feels!

“Sab marengee lekin trividi zinda rahege 😂😂😂”

Waiting for #SacredGames2 ki trivdi ne aisa kya kiya hai 😜😂. — beingyouni 🗣 (@beingyouni) July 16, 2019

@NetflixIndia, I wish you are not deleting scenes from #SacredGames2. If you are going to then please release it on @ZeeTV or @StarPlus. So it does look like Parivarik Daily Soap. — Arnish (@Human_Electron) July 16, 2019

Watched sacred games for 2nd time.

Anurag kashyap just busted the image of Rajiv gandhi and Indra Gandhi , RSS 😂 just one month to go for #sacredgames2 pic.twitter.com/VRcZBOv8IR — Karthik (@comradegypsy) July 16, 2019

