Sacred Games 2 teaser: Raising curiosity and creating another level hype new teaser from Sacred Games 2 is out and will make you wonder who is Trivedi? Netflix India about a few minutes back, posted a video from Sacred Games 2, where cassettes with faces of Sacred Games characters- Radhika Apte, Kubraa Sait, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and more were put in such a way that pushing one every other fell simultaneously just as it does when you play dominoes.
Netflix India about a few weeks back after teasing fans with new posters and teasers revealed the trailer and showed us the glimpses from the multi starrer thriller series. With the trailer even the release date was revealed- the series is set to go on floors next month on Independence day 2019.
Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel and marks as the first original series in India. The second sequel will star Saif Ali Khan as Inspector Sartaj Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde, Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji, Koelki Koechlin as Batya Abelman, Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.
Check out the teaser here:
Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle to share the biggest spoiler- Everything we knew was a lie? Take a look at the tweet here!
The fans have already gone crazy over the teaser and we are sure it is making you winder as well who is Trivedi? Why won’t he be alive? Well, let’s take a look at what does Twitterati feels!