‘The wait for the much-awaited trailer of Sacred Games Season 2 is finally over. After much anticipation, Netflix India surprised the audience with the trailer of the second installment of Sacred Games and it promises to be bigger and better as the stakes are higher this time. The 2-minute trailer shows the return of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Ganesh Gaitonde as his chase with Saif Ali Khan as Inspector Sartaj Singh continues.

Without revealing much about the story, the trailer manages to keep you intrigued and hooked all through-out to know more about the story and the characters. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, the trailer also introduces new characters Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan, Kalki Koechlin as Batya Abelman and most importantly Pankaj Tripathi as Khanna Guruji. The mystery around Guruji’s character continues as he is touted as the mastermind of the second season who will presumably turn out to be a game changer.

Notably, the background score of the trailer is impressive and is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. From editing, direction to performances, the makers of the series have managed to hit the right notes. The release date of Sacred Games 2 has also been revealed and it will start streaming on Independence Day, i.e August 15.

Interestingly, Bollywood will witness the big release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. It is yet to be seen whether the premiere of Sacred Games will impact the big Bollywood clash or not.

