The much-awaited trailer of Netflix India's Sacred Games 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey is here and it will start streaming on August 15 this year.

The wait is over as the much-anticipated trailer of Netflix India’s Sacred Games 2 has finally been unveiled and we finally have a release date after months of anticipation. Yes, the most loved Indian web-series titled Sacred Games will release on August 15 on Netflix India.

Just like the first part, Sacred Games 2 will star Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jatin Sarna in key roles and the new addition to the cast is Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The trailer is totally living up to the expectation of the fans as it is extremely intriguing, captivating and interesting.

Also, the background score will give you goosebumps and we get you will watch it again and again and just like everyone, we cannot wait for the web-series to streaming. Sacred Games is based on the famous novel by Vikram Chandra by the same name and has been helmed by critically acclaimed directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Sacred Games 2 will also star Harshita Gaur and Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala.

Calendar nikalo bhaiyo aur behno. #SacredGames2 ka release date ayela hai!https://t.co/zQLxJ1q4Yd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 9, 2019

The first season of the web-series received a phenomenal response and everyone was eager to know when the second part of the Netflix India web-series will be released. Fans have rejoiced after they finally have a release date for this much-awaited web-series which was loved by one and all and has set a benchmark.

Also, Pankaj Tripathi’s addition to this wonderful cast is surely a cherry on the cake. Fans expressed their excitement on social media after the trailer of Sacred Games 2 was released.

Gaitonde, Sartaj & Guruji are back! Eagerly waiting for 15 August for #sacredgames2https://t.co/ZV8ty2fjJC — Ujjwal Pandey (@ujjwal01pandey) July 9, 2019

Can't wait for this…..❣️❣️😍😍😍

Srf trivedi bachega..? 🤔#SacredGames2 — Sanchit Sahu 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SanchitSahu10) July 9, 2019

Sorry Mission Mangal, Batla House and Sahoo 🤗#SacredGames2 😎 On 15th August pic.twitter.com/N9PAHTztWm — cαpтαιɴ jαcĸ ѕpαrrow (@Sajed4SRK) July 9, 2019

