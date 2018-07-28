Actor Sali Ali Khan, who has been away from social media for a very long time, has finally decided to join Instagram, The news was shared on social media by his son Ibrahim Ali. The actor plans to have a special meeting in Mumbai, with 5 lucky fans, which he will choose personally at the pre-launch.

Saif was recently seen in Sacred Games, original Netflix series got a good response from the audience. acred Games is set in Mumbai and stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte

Amid the age of social media, many Bollywood celebs are seeking to connect with their audience through the beauty of technology, that is social media. However, there are other stars who like to keep it private and have been away from social media. Among them was Saif Ali Khan. But TOI reported on Saturday, July 28, that Saif is finally on Instagram and the news was announced by his son Ibrahim Ali, on his Instagram page.

According to a report by TOI, a google doc link in the bio if the Instagram handler will be handled by Saif’s PR and will be available for live chats and videos after a month through this account.

The actor plans to have a special meeting in Mumbai, with 5 lucky fans, which he will choose personally at the pre-launch, as reported by TOI.

Fans will definitely go gaga over Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures, accompanied by his cutest son Taimur Ali Khan and papa Saif Ali Khan.

It is a story of a troubled police officer, who is contacted by a notorious crime boss to hinder a terrorist attack in the city. It is directed by were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

