The era of Khan's ruling the box office has come to a standstill and its the time for Ayushamann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and many other Bollywood Millenial actors who are now giving content-driven box office hits. Scroll down for more details.

Are web series the only way to maintain stardom for the Bollywood stars? Is it the last resort when their movies are failing to garner critical acclaim or shine at the box office? Well, from Saif Ali Khan who got famous for his role of inspector Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games had a series of box office failures until he tasted success with the Netflix original action drama series titled Sacred Games to now Shah Rukh Khan who after the failure of his last film Zero has turned producer for his upcoming Red Chilles Entertainment production Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi, seems like OTT is the only way for Bollywood to survive.

The question which arises now is, if Sacred Games, Bard of Blood and other celebrity offerings on Netflix the designated survivours of Bollywood? Will the top Bollywood A-Listers, Khans, be able to rise again? 2018 has been a year of hits and flops from Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Baaghi 2 topping the charts to Ayushamann Khurrana’s Baadhai Ho, Andhadhun to Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, to Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat, to Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, the entertainment industry in 2018 delivered many good movies with amazing scripts but the thing which is missing is there are no Khan’s, or the big wigs!

With the technology ever-growing, people are finding different ways to enjoy entertainment and Over the top (OTT)- Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other web streaming sites are enabling the people to watch something more than Bollywood and drama. Not been controlled by Bollywood hierarchies and drama, American sites such as Amazon Prime, Netflix are a platform where directors and actors can experiment with good scripts and different genres.

The era of Khan’s winning the box office has come to a standstill and its the time of the newbies who are now grabbing headlines and winning audiences with their amazing acting skills. Surprisingly, Ayushmann Khurrana, national award winner for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal who shared the award with Khurrana for his film URI: The Surgical Strike are two newbies of Bollywood who are now on the peak.

Among many other millennial actors who are being loved are Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ishan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Aparshakti Khurrana and many more.

Nowadays, people prefer cinematic spectacles and OTT is providing them with such an opportunity. Driven by content, Bollywood fans love to binge-watch such shows at the comfortability of their couches. Talking about the upcoming series Bard Of Blood, the question is will Emraan Hashmi live up to the hype? Will he be able to give a tough competition to Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, who with the help of an amazing script and great director once again touched the peak. Bard of Blood is the maiden production of Shah Rukh Khan production banner Red Chilies Entertainment where Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a rogue RAW agent.

For Bollywood to compete with OTT they need to improve their content, cinemas obviously won’t come to an end and directors won’t stop signing and making films but to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other such web series portals they should reinvent and make content-driven movies which will at the end of the day attract consumers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App