Sacred Games 2: Kunhabdulla, who works in Sharjah, is received unsolicited phone calls from people from many countries after his number went public in the first episode of Sacred Games, released on August 15. In the show, his number was displayed as Sulaiman Isa's in the subtitles. Netflix has issued an apology and removed Kunhabdulla's number from the series.

Sacred Games 2: An Indian person in the United Arab Emirates has been receiving unsolicited phone calls from across the world after the Sacred Games’ second season was released on August 15, 2019. Identified as Kunhabdulla of the southern state of Kerala, his number was shown as dreaded gangster Sulaiman Isa’s number in the first episode of the show on Netflix. Kerala man, who is working in Sharjah, was quoted as saying that he has been getting continuous phone calls from neighboring Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE, Gulg News reported.

Kunhabdulla said that he fails to understand what is happening with him, adding that he is mulling to cancel the number as he cannot face it anymore. Interestingly, Kunhabdulla has no clue of Sacred Games featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the blockbuster web series, Khan plays as a Sikh policeman while Siddiqui a crime lord from Mumbai. He works for an oil company in Sharjah, city of the UAE.

On last Sunday, he received more than 30 calls and the callers were asking him about Isa. He said that he does not have anything to do with the gangster, adding that he is busy with his job. In the web series, his number went public when an agent in Kenya handed a chit to Siddiqui. It had a number of Kunhabdulla’s. The number could not be read on the paper but it was clearly visible in the subtitles of the Netflix thriller.

Meanwhile, Netflix has removed the number from the subtitles and also apologized. In a statement to Gulf News, the production company came to know about the situation, they quickly resolved the issue and removed the number of Kerala man.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App