On Monday, while hearing the petitions filed against Netflix’s Sacred Games that stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Delhi Court said that the court cannot hold the actors liable for the dialogues made during the show. The petitions were filed against the show for using derogatory language against the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. During the hearing, the judge added that all 8 episodes of series have been aired and no new episodes will be aired now. Court has set July 19 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The following development comes to light just a few hours after Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan ended his long kept silence over the controversy and claimed that in India people might get killed for criticising the government.

Saif’s brazen attack on the Indian government came in after Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he believes in freedom of expression, unlike BJP/RSS who wants it to be controlled. He further added that a fictional series cannot change the fact his father and former Prime Minister of India, lived and died while serving the nation.

Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Sacred Games got thumbs-up from its director Anurag Kashyap. Later, actor Swara Bhaskar also lauded Rahul Gandhi’s stand and said that it was very mature and gracious on part of Congress leader to set his personal life for larger democratic goals.

