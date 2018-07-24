In an exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Netflix's popular web series Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi was quoted saying, "The character of actress Zoya is shown as a kind of social climber; one who knows how to use her beauty and talent to play the game. The challenge for me was to play the character as real as possible and make it seem very believable. Since I am fairly new to this industry, I didn't know much. Playing Zoya has also taught me a lot. (Laughs) Now don't jump to conclusions, ok!"

Iranian-born Elnaaz Norouzi is making waves with her role in Netflix’s popular web series Sacred Games. The actress plays Zoya Mirza in this series and her role has been compared to the real-life story of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, she addresses these rumours, talks about her journey so far and what’s next for her.

NewsX: How easy or tough was it to play Zoya Mirza in Sacred Games?

Elnaaz Norouzi: It was neither easy nor tough. The character of actress Zoya is shown as a kind of social climber; one who knows how to use her beauty and talent to play the game. The challenge for me was to play the character as real as possible and make it seem very believable. Since I am fairly new to this industry, I didn’t know much. Playing Zoya has also taught me a lot. (Laughs) Now don’t jump to conclusions, ok!

NewsX: Did you struggle with Hindi while shooting the scenes?

Elnaaz Norouzi: Not really. I’ve worked quite hard on my Hindi and diction in recent years, so I’ve become quite fluent by now. I pay attention to pronouncing everything correctly. I have to admit that it got a bit tough when we were dubbing, as Zoya is shown to have many backgrounds and different ways of speaking. We had to match everything well during dubbing.

NewsX: How did you prepare for the role?

Elnaaz Norouzi: I didn’t really get much time to prepare. When I joined the team, they had already started shooting for the series and I had just about two weeks before I began. I realized that I had to keep the character organic and real, so I read the script of each episode to understand everything in its entirety; building Zoya in my mind as to how I would think and act if I was really that actress. This kind of creative visualization really helped me build and enact the nuances of the character.

NewsX: There is talk that this character is based on the real life of Katrina Kaif.

Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t think it is based on Katrina Kaif. Sacred Games is based on the novel written by Vikram Chandra. I doubt that even the writers of the series had anything like that in mind. See, you may find so many people who might fit a character. That’s the way life is. It happens to us and we react to circumstances. What happened to Zoya, could have happened with Katrina or Madonna or any actress. Just because of some of the aspects of my character ring a bell with the real instances in the lives of another actress, doesn’t mean they are inspired by her. So it’s not fair to single out Katrina’s name.

NewsX: People have loved the web series. How do you feel about the audience appreciation?

Elnaaz Norouzi: I never expected Sacred Games to become this big and this amazing. I am super grateful to God and everyone who gave me this opportunity to be a part of it. People message me from Europe and even America saying how much they loved Sacred Games and Zoya’s character. This feels like a huge accomplishment, just at the beginning of my career. It’s always good to be part of something great. You feel like your hard work has paid off.

NewsX: You’ve worked with Salman Khan on numerous ads. How was it working with him?

Elnaaz Norouzi: Oh, working with Salman Khan has always been super amazing. The Thumps Up ad happened during the early days of my work in India and I learned so much from this huge but humble star. Salman is so dedicated to his profession; one can really learn a lot just by observing him work. I also did a Being Human campaign with him and hope I get to work with him sometime again.

NewsX: What’s next for you?

Elnaaz Norouzi: I have been in talks for two projects. They seem super exciting but it’s too early to talk about them. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

