The first look of Netflix original Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been unveiled by the makers and the pictures are absolutely striking. Sacred Games is the first Indian Netflix original and is based on Vikram Chandra’s book by the same title. It is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap respectively and has created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release. However, the release date of Sacred Games has not been revealed by the makers yet.

Dressed in a police officer, Saif Ali Khan nails it as he is on an intriguing mission. With blood on his face and fire in his eye, Khan looks like a promising Police officer. Nawazuddin, on the other hand, dressed in Indian attire looks completely mysterious. Radhika Apte looks confused and tensed as she portrays a simple look from the series. The series is also produced in partnership with Phantom Films, will be available to the streaming giant’s over 100 million members in more than 190 countries.

The series revolves around a contemptuous Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh (Saif) who obtains an anonymous cue affirming him a break to capture a crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin). With further expedition in the case, it proves out that there’s a much larger game in play, which expands farther than both of them. Earlier, while talking about the web series, Saif told a leading news agency, “Vikramaditya Motwane is comparing us to House of Cards. It is going to be the best show coming out of India and I am hopeful everyone will be proud of it.”

The deadliest games are the ones we've been fooled into playing. Here's the first look of #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/F1gBkaVGSf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 23, 2018

