Sacred Games Leaked Online: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte-starrer Sacred Games, that had released on Netflix on July 6th, has been leaked online. Co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games has impressed the audience and critics alike with power-packed performance and interesting story-telling.

Netflix’s show Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte has been leaked on piracy website Tamilrockers.com, suggest reports. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel that goes by the same name. As the series continues to garner appreciation from the film critics and audience, the leak will definitely come as a huge shock for the makers of the film as well as the fans of the show. When a leading daily reached out to Netflix India for official comment, they did not get a response regarding the same.

Earlier, a Congress member in Kolkata had filed a complaint against the protagonist of the show Nawazuddin Siddiqui, producers of the show and Netflix for abusing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In the complaint, the Congress member has also stated that the makers of the show have also misrepresented facts during his regime.

According to the official complaint, the scene in question is the one where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen abusing the former Prime Minister and called him Fattu, which translated as p**** in the subtitle of the show. He further added that the serial has crossed all limits of decency and has taken Indian Film Industry to a new low.

It is being said that Sacred Games is India’s answer to Narcos. It is the first Netflix original from India and has become immensely popular among viewers.

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte’s phenomenal performance is being lauded. Strong and captivating narration, realistic performances and Anurag Kashyap’s brilliant storytelling is what makes it stand out from other web-series.

