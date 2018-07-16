Sacred Games row: Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan also ended his long kept silence over the controversy and claimed that the freedom of speech seems to have been killed as one might end up losing his life for expressing his opinions over a topic or an issue.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of a police inspector in Sacred Games, said that in India if people find that some is dating someone from a different cast, the person might get killed

The controversy surrounding Netflix’s latest original series, Sacred Games, just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. After Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that his father Rajiv Gandhi lived and died for the nation and a ‘fictional series’ cannot change that ‘fact’, Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan also ended his long kept silence over the controversy and claimed that the freedom of speech seems to have been killed as one might end up losing his life for expressing his opinions over a topic or an issue.

While talking to Quint, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of a police inspector in Sacred Games, said that in India if people find that some is dating someone from a different cast, the person might get killed in some part of the country.

As per reports, during the interview, Saif, who was in London, said that it has a free society when compared to the overbearing rules that are forcibly applied on the people of India.

Slamming the suffocating environment in the country, the Sacred Games actor said that it’s hard to say how much a common man can raise his voice against the working of government in India as someone might end up killing that person for speaking his views.

Netflix’s Sacred Games was released on July 6 and ever since it has been the talk of the town following its nude scenes and abusive language. Recently, Rahul Gandhi expressed his views over the content of the show where former PM Rajiv Gandhi was criticised over Bofors scam and his decision over triple talaq and said that he believes in the freedom and speech and no fictional show can change the fact that his father lived and died while serving for India.

