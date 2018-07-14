Rajshri Deshpande said that post-Sacred Games her inbox is flooded with lewd messages. She added that post the sultry nude scene in Netflix original, she has also been tagged as a porn star.

Rajshri Deshpande said that some nude scenes from the series have gone viral and some of the clips have also been uploaded on various adult sites

Netflix is currently riding high on its recent original series, Sacred Games which is drawing praises from all corners. Sacred Games that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles have rolled out its first season which saw a number of new faces and some strong performances. One such actor who left a mark with her class-apart acting is Rajshri Deshpande who dons the character of Ganesh Gaitonde’s wife. Rajshri who made headlines with controversial Malayalam movie S Durga, is currently being appreciated as well as criticized for her role in Sacred Games.

During the interview to SpotboyE, Deshpande said that removing her top while shooting was not an easy thing to do for her but since it was the need of the script she did it. However, she had no idea that her topless pictures will soon be circulated on various social media platforms.

Expressing shock over the incident, Sacred Games star Rajshri Deshpande said that the best was to overcome this is to avoid this negative repercussion and ignoring the lewd messages.

When asked if she was aware of the future trolling while she was shooting for Netflix’s Sacred Games, she said that she had her share of trolls in the past after she did Sexy Durga. She added that she received death threats and her mother was abused.

