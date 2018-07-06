Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Elnaaz Norouzi-starrer Netflix original web-series titled Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandr's thriller novel from 2006 of the same name, Sacred Games has increased the quality level for an Indian web-series. The captivating series has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikram Motwane.

The much-awaited web-series titled Sacred Games, which is Netflix’s first ever original series from India, is now streaming and all the episodes from the first season are finally available for the audience. Featuring a talented star cast like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aamir Bashir, Sacred Games get you an intense story which has been narrated by none other than two of the best storytellers of Bollywood—Anurag Kashyap and Vikram Motwane. When you watch all the eight episodes, you will understand that why is everyone calling this web-series of the same international calibourr such as the other Netflix originals.

The storytelling and narration is intriguing, captivating and will keep you on the edge of your seat. Based on Vikram Chandr’s thriller novel from 2006 of the same name, Sacred Games has increased the quality level for an Indian web-series. Featuring a total of eight episodes, Sacred Games has been helmed by Gangs Of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Both these directors are also the co-founders of Phantom Films and are known or their unique way of realistic film-making.

Sacred Games revolves around the story of Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and how their lives change after they find out that they are connected to each other because of one person which is Sartaj Singh’s father Dilbagh Singh.

The story is loosely based on how Sartaj Singh, who is an honest police officer just trying to do his job is informed about a threat to Mumbai city when he gets a random tip by a criminal (Ganesh Gaitonde) who tells him that he will destroy the entire city in less than a month.

The acting, narration and captivating screenplay is what makes this web-series stand out from the rest.

