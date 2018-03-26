Get excited as Netflix as finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated show Sacred Games. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles, Sacred Games will start streaming from July 6th, 2018. Helmed by Vikrammaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap and produced in partnership with Phantom films, Sacred Games is based on author Vikram Chandra's best selling novel by the same name.

Ever since the first looks of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte from their upcoming Netflix show ‘Sacred Games’ has been unveiled, fans have been sitting right at the edge of their seat to know the premier date of the show. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games is based on author Vikram Chandra’s best selling novel by the same name. On Monday, Netflix announced the official release date of the show on their official twitter handle with a small teaser and captioned, “The deadliest games are the ones we are fooled into playing. #SacredGames​ premieres 6 July 2018.”

The official synopsis of the show reads: “A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.” Speaking about venturing into the digital space, Saif Ali Khan had earlier said, “Content in the digital space is taking over the existing dynamics at a rapid pace — the crown in the digital empire lies with Netflix, and it’s extremely satisfying to partner and participate in the first original series from India to be showcased on Netflix.”

Produced in partnership with Phantom films, Sacred Games will be streaming in more than 190 countries and over 100 million Netflix users. According to Netflix, the series delves into the city’s intricate web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance. Talking about the show, Saif had earlier told a leading daily, “Vikramaditya Motwane is comparing us to House of Cards. It is going to be the best show coming out of India and I am hopeful everyone will be proud of it.”

