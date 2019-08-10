Sacred game season 2: People are eagerly waiting for the release of the sequel of netflix mega show Sacred Games. Episode one is going create a Buzz on this Independence day, see details.

Sacred game season 2: Sacred game 2 is about to hit your laptop screens, be ready and hold your seat belts for the season 2 of this thriller and suspense sequel. Sacred Games is India’s first original web series featuring on Netflix. The season 1 has featured Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and many more. But this season will bring some new faces for you.

Cast: The star cast of the film has little changed, as in the last part Radhika Apte got shot. There are new entries in the series, that includes, Aamir Bashir, Neeraj Kabi, Sameer Kochhar, Luke Kenny Elnaaz, Jatin Sarna, Zoya Mirza, and Shalini Vasta. Few faces will remaine the same which includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Girish Kulkarni, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, and Neha Shitole.

Release Date: Sacred Games 2 is releasing on August 15, 2019, on the occasion of Independence day. The web series will available on Netflix worldwide an in all possible languages. The viewers can see episode 1 as per the pacific time of Netflix release that is 12:30 pm.

Crew: The directorial duties of season 2 has been split into two storylines. Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan has been chosen to create the characters further. The direction for gangster Gaitonde and inspecter Sartaj will now be undertaken by different directors. However, Anurag Kashyap will take the frontload and Neeraj Ghaywan will follow up him.

The writing team has also been changed so that new ideas can reflect on the screen. The team is carrying Dhruv Narang, Nihit Bhave, and Pooja Tolani. The cinematographers are the same as in season 1.

Trailer: The trailer of this thriller, suspense series has been out in early July, viewers are excited about the launch of the new season. Makers are also excited as well as nervous to hail the new season. The appearance of lead characters, Gaitonde and Sartaj are looking even more authentic.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App