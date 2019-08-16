Sacred Games Season 2 ending explained: Sacred Games, one of the most famous Indian TV series which was released on Netflix in 2018. The series received a lot of attention and fame and earned positive reviews and criticism. The story revolved around a Mumbai Cop Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan who is informed by a gangster Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui that he has only 25 days to save the city. The series consists of a very talented cast and some particularly mind-blowing narrative terms. After season 1’s jaw-dropping eight episodes, all the fans were curious to see the remaining story which was expected to come in the second season of the Sacred Games. Another eight episodes arrived on Netflix on August 15, 2019, and audiences quickly started binge-watching one of the most favorite Indian web series.

At the end of the season one’s final episode, Gaitonde claimed his third father is a holy figure Guri Ji played by Pankaj Tripathi who is witnessed praying. In season 2, the theme of religion has been used as a major one. Fans were astonished to see the gangster surrender in front of the ideology of religion. The director’s of the show said that religion has been always used to turn people. Ganesh Gaitonde finds him in a state in which he is riding a lion and he needs to stop and stay away from the lion and wants somebody to make him do so without the lion eating him up.

In the whole season, you will be lost between Guru ji and Gaitonde’s perspective of the world. The Satyug project was running smoothly which solely means destruction but if you talk about Sartaj Singh’s character weightage as the protagonist then yeah, he saved his city from the destruction. A lot of things keep going on in the series and after a lot of twists, suspense, and thrill, it is revealed that Shahid and Sartaj were related to each other. The most dramatic moment of the series was when the bomb was discovered and it was foud that the bomb can be diffused only by a password. After a couple of attempts, in the third time Sartaj, the protagonist diffuses the bomb by relating all the past events and coming up with a solution which makes him the sole hero of the series.

