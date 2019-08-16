The wait for the much-anticipated Netflix series Sacred Games Season 2 came to an end on this Independence Day. Since the first season was such a hit, fans were eagerly waiting for the makers of the series to come up with a new season, which digs deeper into the life of Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), his connection with the father of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and whether Sartaj manages to save the city in 25 days.

Titled as Matsya, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, the first episode of Sacred Games Season 2 began with Ganesh Gaitonde captured in a ship floating amid the sea. Upon being forced to eat fish, he bites the hand of the man serving him and throws the plate. Later, he uses the same plate to free himself and tries to run away. Since he is surrounded by water, he plans to swim towards Mumbai each day little by little.

One day, he is introduced to Yadavji Madam along with Trivedi who come to meet him on the ship. Yadavji offers him a partnership and asks him to work with her in Mombasa, Kenya, Africa. She informs him that nothing is the same in Mumbai. His gang including Bunty and Kanta Bai too have been arrested by the police and says that this is the best plan for him to take revenge from Isa and get his gang out of jail. Trivedi also mentioned Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) to him. He is given a tape of Guruji wherein he talks about reincarnation of Lord Vishnu. Gaitonde feels that Guruji was indirectly referring about him in the story.

Meanwhile, Sartaj Singh is asked to lead the operation while Majid Ali Khan (Aamir Bashir) is asked to assist him. Sartaj seeks information from several people including Jojo. Upon reaching Kenya, Gaitonde calls Bunty, who informs him that they are out of the jail but have lost everything. Gaitonde tells him that he is 188 years away and it will take him some time to come back. Till then, he should run Gopalmath and reassemble the whole gang. In just some time in Kenya, Gaitonde manages to kill Don Babcho of Mambosa, who exports Cartil’s drugs to Dubai, which in turn facilitates the funding of ISI. Yadav Madam then tells him that he has worked for the country for the first time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App