Sacred Games season 2 episode 2 written update: The much-awaited show Sacred Games is back to astonish its audience after a year with its second season. Answering to various questions from season 1 and introducing new characters, season 2 has totally lived up to the audience hopes and expectations.

Sacred Games season 2 written update: Finally, the makers of the much-awaited show Sacred Games season 2 have released and it has created a buzz on social media. After a long wait of more than a year, the makers quenched the thirst of the audience with another 8 intriguing episodes of 50 minutes. There is no doubt in saying that season 2 has lived up to the expectations and is a way too interesting than the first series. The second episode will further answer some mysteries regarding Ganesh Gaitonde leaving Mumbai and taking revenge from his enemy–Isa.

Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 2

Titled as Siduri, the second episode starts with Ganesh Gaitonde leaving Mumbai and builds another identity in Mombasa in Kenya. While shipping off to Kenya, Ganesh’s only aim is to take revenge from Issa. With the same name, Ganesh with Yadav madam starts a new business in partnership and kills Babucha. The entire episode juggles between the past and the present capturing the attention of the audience completely. To build his own name and in order to earn more, Ganesh starts an illegal business without telling Madam.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan playing Sartaj Singh appears leaner in a complete hero’s role and tries to unravel the mystery behind his father Dilbag Singh, Ganesh Gaitonde and Guruji. Post to that, Isha reaches Kenya and Gaikonde plans a red towel task to kill him but unfortunately, the entire plan drops as someone else gets caught by the air hostess.

The story starts taking a twist when Trivedi takes Gaikonde to Pankaj Tripathi (Guruji) ashram where both of them also meet Bhonsle Saheb. Meanwhile, Sartaj Singh and Majid are busy digging out the mystery and saving Mumbai.

The highly-anticipated show Sacred Games 2 is among the most wisely and intelligently written web-series with consist of all the aspects, drama, thrill, action and romance. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Anurag Kashyap and will surely keep you hooked till the end of episode 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App