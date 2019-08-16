Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 3 Written Update: Gaitonde felt an influence of Guruji on him, Trivedi adviced him to meet Guruji. Guruji met Gaitonde and deliver the story of Aparsmara, Gaitonde relates it with himself and made a new direction for him.

Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 3 Written Update: Episode 3rd is following the current stage of Sartaj with radioactive trafficking, on the other hand, Gaitonde gets influenced by the words of Guruji and he decides to meet him. Trivedi takes him to the place of Guruji where he finds peace and witnesses the new energy.

Gaitonde listens to his spiritual lectures and felt connected, Gaitonde decides to meet him in person to get the answers to his questions. Guruji satisfies him with all his questions and makes him realize that he is the key to his every problem. Gaitonde starts trusting Guruji and gets involved with his lethal business. Guruji that is Pankaj Tripathi offers him the red colour tea, soup-like drink, Gaitonde drank the tea and felt lost somewhere, it was very relaxing for him.

After that Guruji adviced him to start the business of the red colour drink. Gaitonde stared at the new business and earned two thousand five hundred crores. But unfortunately, the Kenya police trap his entire money, he lost everything just in a few hours, he gets upset because of the great loss. He realized that he is not building up his name, people are no more threatened by his name. He decides to make a film on him and threatened a director to create his biographical film. The film goes flop in theatres.

Jojo his close friend made him realize that his originality can bring him back, he went back to Mumbai for the premiere of the film, upset Gaitonde decides to met Jojo as she was sounding low and talking about the suicide again and again. But before he reached to his destination, Parulakar the Police inspector arrest him. Gaitonde threatens him and asked him not to do trouble him otherwise he has to pay back. But Parulkar didn’t listen and put him on a gunshot.

On the other side, Sartaj recieved a phone call and reached to the location of Yadav Madam, he met Yadav and her daughter, he figures outs that there is some connection of Yadav and Anjali Mathur or we can say Radhika Apte who died in season 1. Yadav seems upset on the name of Mathur and felt bad, she is now in a state of some trauma and Yadav’s daughter asked Sartaj to leave the house.

Also Read:

Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 1 Written Update

Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 2 Written Update

Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 4 Written Update

Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 5 Written Update

Besides that Sartaj makes a plan with Majid to get more information about the radioactive delivery from two brothers. Finally, Sartaj and Majid got to know that they were delivered radioactive material for Shahi Khan. Shahid Khan is a terrorist as revealed in earlier episodes, he is now planning something big in Mumbai. Sartaj and Majid are trying to find out more about Shahid Khan. Alongside, Sartaj is following Guruji and went to his Aashram for the sake of peace.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App