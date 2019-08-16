Sacred games season 2 episode 4 written update: The wait for Sacred Games season 2 is finally over. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, all the episodes of season 2 started streaming on Netflix on August 15 at 12 AM.

Sacred games season 2 episode 4 written update: Titled as Bardo, the episode 4 of Sacred Games begins with an incident from a cricket match where two boys from Hindu and Muslim communities, i.e Ravi and Saad get into a physical fight. After Sartaj quips Ravi, it is found later that Ravi has kidnapped Saad. Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) meets Isa to ask for a favour on the orders of Yadav madam. Instead, Isa asks him to arrange an Indian diplomatic passport because he wants to visit Qubbat As-Sakhrah in Jerusalem, as it would not be possible with a Pakistani passport.

Bunty joins poet collective while Jamila becomes an actress. Meanwhile, Ganesh Gaitonde continues working for Yadav madam. Ganesh hosts an expensive birthday party in Nairobi but he feels lonelier than ever. This is when he gets a phone call from Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) where he recites the story of Kacha and getting a new birth.

In Mumbai, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and his team discover there is a nuclear bomb being planned in Mumbai. There is a secret chat room of Hizbuddin where they discuss their plans. The team participates in the chat to arrange a meeting with Shahid Khan, the mastermind behind the entire plan. Sartaj Singh also finds out that his estranged wife is getting married in a month. On quipping her about the same, she reveals to him that she is pregnant.

At the ashram, Sartaj opens up about his broken marriage with Batya (Kalki Koechlin) while she tells him about his childhood after consuming gochi. Meanwhile, Ganesh Gaitonde also talks about Guruji’s gochi and recalls his moment of emotional vulnerability. In Dubai, Ganesh Gaitonde refuses to follow Yadav madam’s orders to kill Shahid Khan and quits working for her. To make him come back, Yadav madam plots a plan with Jamila to kill Gaitonde but he escapes unhurt. Leaving his previous life, Gaitonde joins Guruji’s ashram. In present, Yadavji madam helps Sartaj Singh decipher a secret password.

