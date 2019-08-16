Sacred Games Season 2 Episode 5 Written Update: The most popular Netflix's original Indian web series Sacred Games season 2 is streaming now and fans across the globe have started binge-watching the show. Here is the complete detail of episode 5 of the Sacred Games 2.

For those busy fans who are dying to know about the rest of the story, but doesn’t have enough time to spend watching each episode of the season 2 of their favorite show, so here we have the complete details about what happened in episode 5 of Sacred Games season 2 so that you can know about the story without watching the long episode.

The fifth episode of the season 2 starts with Sartaj Singh and other police officers being present in the hospital with the dealer who was supplying radioactive along with his brother for Shahid Khan, a Mumbai criminal who is running a gang called Hizbuddin for supplying radioactive and a Gaitonde’s competition. Followed by this, Sartaj tries to figure out the motive of Shahid Khan and find him out.

Later, the story moves to Sartaj Singh and team baiting a trap for Shahid Khan and on the other hand, Majid gets curious to reach out the reality as he suspects a department member involved in all this.

Gaitonde’s curiosity to learn about Guruji’s lethal plans gets even higher and finally, he reaches out that what Guruji is planning and what are his intentions. With this, the story becomes more mysterious as the various revelations await in the next episode.

