Sacred games season 2 episode 6 written update: Sacred Games Season 2 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan is back on Netflix and it seeks to answer several unanswered questions in the new season. Have a look at what happens in Episode 6-

Sacred games season 2 episode 6 written update: The episode begins with Sartaj Singh breaking into Guruji’s ashram. He tells Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin) that Guruji is alive. Ganesh Gaitonde had told him that he is planning something big. This is when she opens up about Guruji’s plan. In the flashback, Guruji tells his followers that for the next 9 years, they will increase suffering and take advantage of everything wrong in the world.

There will be global warming and religious propaganda. Pakistan, China, Russia, USA will be hell bent on destroying each other and lead to an end to mankind. Amidst it all, the followers of Guruji will live in bunkers leading a satvik life, watching it all unfold and move towards Satyuga. When Sartaj rubbishes the plan, Batya tells him that his father Dilbag Singh was a part of this plan too. Therefore, he should join them and finish what he started. Batya also reveals she knew Sartaj is in the police.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Murad is dead. In the backdrop, it is revealed that Shahid Khan has a plan to destroy India. Malcolm introduced himself to Shahid as India’s enemy and joined him in his plan to destroy the country. As a part of Guruji’s plan, the members of the ashram provided dissidents with weapons and means to express anger. After imparting his message to his followers, Guruji took Samadhi and told the world that he is dead.

Gaitonde went to Bombay and reunited with his old gang, who welcomed him with open arms However, there are many who don’t remember him. In Mumbai, Gaitonde meets Jojo for the first time. Jojo tells him about her past and how her sister committed suicide because of her and her jealousy. This is the reason she tries to commit suicide and inflicts self harm. Gaitonde makes love to her wounds and they fall in love.

Batya, on the other hand, made a new team by touring around the world to help her in her plans and move towards Satyug. Gaitonde witnessing the production of nuclear weapon on a massive scale and decide to stop it. He pleads to Batya to talk to Guruji but she doesn’t allow it. It is also revealed that Shahid Khan is planning an attack bigger than Hiroshima. After his failed attempts to contact Guruji, Gaitonde makes a bunker for himself to save himself from nuclear bomb. In the end, Sartaj Singh also witnesses the mob lynching of Saad and wonders if Guruji’s plan is right.

