Sacred games season 2 episode 7 written update: As we approach the end of Sacred Games Season 2 starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, here’s what unfolds in their lives in Episode 7. Ganesh Gaitonde meets Guruji and resists his plan to destroy Mumbai. However, the latter refuses to budge in and makes Gaitonde consume Gochi. While Guruji attempts to incite Gaitonde to join his plan, an enraged Gaitonde kills him instead stating that only he is brahma, i.e the supreme.

On speaking to Isa, DCP Parulkar finds out that home minister Bhosale gave the permission to trucks carrying nuclear fuel enter Mumbai and Shahid Khan is behind this entire mission. DCP Parulkar warns him that Mumbai is going to get destroyed. He added that if his name came up in this entire fiasco, he would also expose him.

Batya and other members find out Guruji is killed by Gaitonde. They wait for Kaal Granth before taking revenge. Guruji haunts Gaitonde. He recites him the story of his life and how he found his life’s mission, i.e the need to destroy kalyug and bring satyuga.

Sartaj Singh breaks into evidence room and escapes with things related to Gaitonde’s case. He also meets his ex wife and asks her to evacuate Mumbai as only 40 hours are left. On watching Gaitonde’s film, Sartaj finds out that Trivedi, whom Gaitonde had mentioned earlier, is his father. Sartaj finds out his address with the help of Yadav madam. He meets Gaitonde’s father and finds the Kaal Granth. The Kaal Granth has his father’s handprint along with everything that is to know about Guruji’s Satyug. Gaitonde’s father refuses to ask for help. Sartaj Singh gives the Kaal Granth to Batya and she asks him to leave everything and accompany them to Satyug.

