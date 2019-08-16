Sacred Games season 2 episode 8 written update: Does Sartaj Singh manage to destroy Mumbai from destruction? Read what happened on the D-Day here. Netflix released the second season of Sacred Games on August 15 at 12 am.

Sacred Games season 2 episode 8 written update: Shahid Khan talks to his family in Lahore. He seeks blessings from his mother, who insists on visiting Golden Temple. She recalls how she was separated from her family in Lahore 1947, while calling out for her dog. Meanwhile, RAW interrogates Shahid Khan’s gang member. The news of nuclear threat is leaked in the media. When quipped about the same, Home Minister Bhosale gets enraged and says everybody is so busy protecting a community that they have barged into the city now under the garb of secularism. He further asks media to question the Chief Minister and DCP Parulkar about the nuclear threat. Widespread panic spreads in the city after the explosive interview. Meanwhile, Sartaj Singh is at the ashram.

Trivedi meets Gaitonde and asks him for Kaal Granth. While Gaitonde asks him to cancel implanting the bomb, Trivedi tries to stab him with a knife. However, his plan fails. This is when Trivedi reveals that he was the one who planned everything in Gaitonde’s life. Be it releasing him from the jail or making him meet Jamila, all of it was done to make him Guruji’s slave. Gaitonde murders him by stating that he is Ashwathama. Gaitonde confronts Isa over the phone if he killed his wife Subhadra. While denying his role in her murder, Isa also confirms to him that he has cancer. Caught up in storm, DCP Parulkar shoots Home Minister Bhosale and kills himself with the same gun.

Shahid Khan parks the police van loaded with nuclear explosives in the parking facing the city. He is accompanied by a man dressed in police uniform. Sartaj recalls his relationship with his wife, his childhood and police force. This awakes Sartaj from his sleep and hears Gaitonde pleading him to save the world.

RAW interrogates Shahid Khan’s gang member Haroon Bilal and ask about the location of the bomb. Sartaj Singh turns against ashram members and opens gun fire. In the flashback, Gaitonde calls Kuku and asks her to meet him. He asks if she is faithful to him and brings her to his bunker. Kuku reveals that she is with Malcolm and was asked to bring him under control. After Kuku takes keys from him, Gaitonde shoots her. On the other hand, Sartaj Singh takes Kaal Granth from Batya and escapes to stop the explosion.

RAW and the police force find the police van with nuclear explosive. The nuclear bomb diffusing team reaches the spot. Shahid Khan is held captive after a shoot out between him and RAW. Shahid says that they would not be able to stop anything. The bomb is awaiting explosion since 1947. While the forces plan to move out of the location, Sartaj refuses to go. Upon trying several patterns, Sartaj recalls Gaitonde talk about sacrifice and draws his father’s pattern. Whether Sartaj manages to save Mumbai or not, is yet to be seen.

