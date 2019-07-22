Sacred Games season 2: Netflix India recently shared an ultra-glam shoot of the cast of the much-awaited series Sacred Games season 2. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the show will launch on August 15. Take a look at the photoshoot–

Meet the cast of the show in this ultra-glam shoot

Sacred Games season 2: The highly anticipated show Sacred Games 2 is again up to entertain the audience with new twists and turns in the interesting series. With a double dose of action and drama, the second season promises to pick up the story from the edgy climax of the first season which created a buzz on social media where Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan continues to save Mumbai from the disastrous plans of Ganesh Gaitonde.

Based on the novel of Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games has become of the most hit series directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. The second season will feature Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shobhita Dhulipala and Harshita Gaur in lead roles. Recently, the entire cast of the show came together for an ultra-glam shoot as gangsters from ’70s.

To those who are not much aware, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Sartaj Singh who takes up the challenge of saving Mumbai and to unravel the mystery behind Ganesh Gaitonde and his third father played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Here is a sneak peek into the much-awaited season–

This season will not only be interesting due to the storyline, but the season also welcomes new characters like Kalki Koechlin who will play the role of Batya Abelman and Ranvir Shorey who will depict Shahid Khan. Sacred Games season 2 is all set to release on August 15 on Netflix.

