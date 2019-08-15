Sacred Games season 2: Nawazuddin Siddique, Saif Ali Khan starrer has finally been dropped on Netflix. Ever since its launch, the fans of Sacred Games 2 took the platform by storm.

At midnight, millions of Sacred Games fans, who have been waiting for the Season 2, stuck to the screens of Netflix to solve the mysteries, which kept them hooked for over a year. In 2018, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games turned the Netflix world upside down with its intriguing and puzzling thriller web-series. While the first season was all about Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte, the new season would shift the limelight to Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi.

The season 2 is finally available on the video-streaming profile and fans have already given a thumbs up to the season. The fans have been continuously tweeting out their response on the micro-blogging site. Well, going through the reactions, it seems that the wait was worth it. People have been sacrificing their sleep to watch the entire season of Sacred Games 2 in one go. It won’t be wrong to admit that Season 2 is better and bigger than the Season 1.

Here’s take a look at people’s reactions:

Sacred Games S2 . Perfect Independence day gift . Letsssssssssssss fuckin goooooo! #SACREDGAMES2 pic.twitter.com/us1se8Ukyw — MessiMantra-🕉️ (@sathish_cule) August 15, 2019

Me – updated status of watching #SACREDGAMES2#SacredGamesSeason2

People asking me for link pic.twitter.com/wvNoEQhVRg — SandeepCasm 🇮🇳 (@itzmesarcasm) August 14, 2019

After watching #SACREDGAMES2 with sacrifice of whole night You will be like : pic.twitter.com/MlAAlPLBOf — Superstarfalak 🇮🇳 (@maasooooom) August 15, 2019

*When my friend trying to impress my secret crush*

Me to my friend : #SACREDGAMES2 pic.twitter.com/ypDp54O5nO — im_sunny_____🇮🇳 (@BBakchodh) August 15, 2019

I feel motivated after listening to his speeches. My life is changed after listening Guruji’s speeches. We want more Guruji like this. @NetflixIndia please release his pravchans if possible. #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/rJDPObobQm — yash.uk (@UkeyYash) August 15, 2019

The web-series is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name, Sacred Games 2. The Season 1 of the series was the talk of the town for a really long time and invited a meme fest on several social media platforms. Well, the wait is finally over and you can watch part 2 of the series on Netflix.

