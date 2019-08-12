Sacred Games Season 2: The most awaited Hindi series of Netflix is streaming on 15 August, Sacred Games season 2 makers have launched latest promo video. Makers titled the promo, What to expect?

This promo is giving some clue to the second season but of course, it is not going to be that simple. The suspense and thriller of the show still remain the same, even the promo has increased the curiosity of the fans. Hold your breath and have a look at the new promo of the show, here it reveals what you can expect to form the series. The makers have smartly created the promo, the unresolved story of Gaitonde has become more novel.

In the promo, the stars are talking about their characters and giving an interest to what they are playing and how it is going to be different. Saif Ali Khan tells about his character as a cop, he revealed the Sartaj is going to protect the hectic city Mumbai from the huge destruction that Gaitonde has planned.

In the previous season the role of Pankaj Tripathi was not full-fledged but this time he is going to blast the screens, his appearance gives an idea of the plot, this season might reveal the past life of Gaitonde. Sartaj and Gaitonde are directed separately by Neeraj Ghawyan and Anurag Kashyap respectively. Apart from Gaitonde, Sartaj and Pankaj Tripathi, it will be interesting to note how Kalki Koechlin is going to be part of the series.

Sacred Games season 2 is expected to get more screens than the season 1 of the series, have a look to this exciting promo and divert yourself towards the new story of Sartaj and Gaitonde.

