Sacred Games is going to hit the screens on this Independence day, there are only a few days left for the sequel of the show

Sacred Games Season 1 was a big hit, it is a thriller series based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel. The season 1 was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. It was the story of Ganesh Gaitonde which was played by Nawazzudin Sidaqui and everyone venerated the character. The dialogues of this series got very famous like ‘Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai’ it was said by none other than Ganesh Gaitonde.

People are curiously waiting for the second season and it is to be released on August 15, there are only a few days left for the sequel of the show. Fans are waiting for the show and are asking questions like a 6-year-old with curiosity.

Here are some of the questions which are answered here:

Kya Bhagwaan Ke Bhi Bhagwaan Hote Hain?

This question comes from Ganesh Gaitonde who quotes it ‘Kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai’ by this he means that sometimes it feels like that he is the god and the questioned asked by the fans is there any god of god Ganesh Bhau. The show ended how Ganesh’s third father betrayed him? So the god’s god is Ganesh’s third father?

Rakkha kya hai is Sheher mein bachane ke liye?

Will Sartaj be able to save Mumbai City? In season 1 he lost his friend Katekar in saving the city so Sartaj will do it again or not? What will happen in 25 days?

All of this question will be answered in 5 days, every fan will get the answers on August 15 and the other good news for Oneplus users is that they can enjoy the special screening on August 14 day before the official release of the show.

