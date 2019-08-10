Sacred Games Season 2: The show will hit Netflix on August 15 and is coming up with some new characters and the answers you were waiting for will be here in this season.

Sacred games the Netflix’s original series is coming up with its season 2 on August 15, the first series was a huge hit in the streaming platform and it ended up on a note telling about how the third father of Ganesh Gaitonde betrayed him? and what is going to happen after 15 days to Mumbai? Will Sartaj be able to save the city?

All these questions will be answered in the second installing season of sacred games and the good news for the fans of Sacred Games fans is the One Plus users will be accessible to the screening of the show a day before the official release as on August 14.

This second season will see some new characters as well and the questions of the fans will be answered in this series, this season is going to be the final season and here is the list of characters you will see in the show:

1. Inspector Sartaj Singh

Saif Ali Khan who played the role of Sartaj Singh in the first season and was trying to save the city and lost his friend Katekar and his thumb will now find out the full story of Gaitonde.

2. Ganesh Gaitonde

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde and is narrating his story and telling about how the city will be finished in next 15 days.

3. Khanna Guruji

Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of Guruji in the second series.

4. Jojo

Surveen Chawla will play the role of Jojo.

Sobhita Dhuliphal, Harshita Gaur, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey will also be seen in Sacred Games 2.

