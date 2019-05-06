Media-Service provider Netflix recently announced about the new characters for the second season of the most anticipated web series Sacred Games. As per reports, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey have joined the cast of the show and fans are superly excited to watch these stars on a single screen. In the first show, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the role of Sartaj Singh (Police Officer) and Nawazuddin Siddique came in the role of Mumbai’s kingpin Gaitonde was well applauded by the fans and it is expected that Pankaj Tripathi with Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey will also create wonder in the show.
Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of Guruji that was well explained in the first season and Kalki will portray the role of Batya and Ranvir will essay the role of Shahid Khan. All three will add more spice as they will open a new mystery between Sartaj and Gaitonde. Though Pankaj’s character was introduced in the first segment as Nawazuddin Siddique’s third father, he will now appear in a negative role.
In an interview, Kalki revealed that personally she is a big fan of the show and is superbly excited to be a part of the series and be a part of their family. Reports reveal that the second instalment of the show will be more captivating for the viewers.
Further Pankaj Tripathi expressed his excitement and quoted that her role in the show is completely different from his roles till now. The second season is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan will decide about the character of Sartaj in the story. The show is based on Vikram Chandra’s book with the same name.
Talking about the fans, they are much-excited for the web show as well as the characters and are equally curious for the date of its release. Many are praising Pankaj Tripathi as the actor has not performed well on the big screens, he has also given some great performances small screens
Have a look at some reactions: