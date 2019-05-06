Sacred Games Season 2: Fans can't keep calm for the second season of Sacred Games which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. The show is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and will be produced under the banners of Phantom Films.

Media-Service provider Netflix recently announced about the new characters for the second season of the most anticipated web series Sacred Games. As per reports, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi and Ranvir Shorey have joined the cast of the show and fans are superly excited to watch these stars on a single screen. In the first show, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the role of Sartaj Singh (Police Officer) and Nawazuddin Siddique came in the role of Mumbai’s kingpin Gaitonde was well applauded by the fans and it is expected that Pankaj Tripathi with Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey will also create wonder in the show.

Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of Guruji that was well explained in the first season and Kalki will portray the role of Batya and Ranvir will essay the role of Shahid Khan. All three will add more spice as they will open a new mystery between Sartaj and Gaitonde. Though Pankaj’s character was introduced in the first segment as Nawazuddin Siddique’s third father, he will now appear in a negative role.

In an interview, Kalki revealed that personally she is a big fan of the show and is superbly excited to be a part of the series and be a part of their family. Reports reveal that the second instalment of the show will be more captivating for the viewers.

Further Pankaj Tripathi expressed his excitement and quoted that her role in the show is completely different from his roles till now. The second season is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan will decide about the character of Sartaj in the story. The show is based on Vikram Chandra’s book with the same name.

Talking about the fans, they are much-excited for the web show as well as the characters and are equally curious for the date of its release. Many are praising Pankaj Tripathi as the actor has not performed well on the big screens, he has also given some great performances small screens

Have a look at some reactions:

Yes yes yes!!!!!!!!

Season 2!!!!!!!

sacredgames_tv #sacredgames #sacredgamesseason2

So excited by this cast reveal!

Hell yea! netflix_in too flipping cool! Bring it on!!!!… https://t.co/S7sMOa2QsR — Ishika Mohan Motwane (@Ishikamohan) May 6, 2019

What a haunting background score, excited to see @TripathiiPankaj taking centre stage and @RanvirShorey ranvir getting meaty roles, but come on @NetflixIndia, still no dates??? — Partha Datta (@parthajabbering) May 6, 2019

We will get to see best of Pankaj Tripathi 😍 I think he should be the boss at the end. A politically shrewd priest. @TripathiiPankaj — Batmanism (@ABDbilliards) May 6, 2019

@TripathiiPankaj iss khel ka asli baap!!@TripathiiPankaj sir's another class act is coming with #SacredGamesSeason2

💥🔥🤯@TripathiiPankaj sir never let us down & this pic is one of the proofs pic.twitter.com/yyW4RLSlGG — Soumajit Chaki (@SoumajitChaki) May 6, 2019

