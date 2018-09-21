Netflix India has announced the second season of crime based web-series Sacred Games. The streaming giant has shared a teaser of the show on Twitter. In the teaser, various characters can be heard discussing the existence of God. Sacred Games's season one featured Saif Ali Khan, Nawazzudin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. In the second season, the makers have apparently introduced new faces.

After entertaining the fans with a thrilling and exciting plot for over two months, Netflix India has announced the second season of crime based series Sacred Games. Sharing a teaser on the Twitter account of Netflix India, the makers have mentioned that the worst is yet to come. The caption has left all the fans curious about the interesting twist and turns, which will take place in the upcoming season.

In the 45-second teaser, various characters’ voices can be heard in the background discussing the existence of God. These characters are Saif Ali Khan (Sartaj Singh), Neeraj Kabi (Parulkar), and Radhika Apte (RAW agent Anjali Mathur). According to the makers, Sartaj Singh will save the city from the evils of the society.

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

In the press release of Netflix India, it is mentioned that the second season will revolve around Saif Ali Khan aka Sartaj Singh’s battle to save the city and Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Ganesh Gaitonde’s challenges in retaining as the kingpin of Mumbai.

While speaking to leading daily, Vice President, International Originals at Netflix, Erik Barmack said that after receiving a huge response from India for the Sacred Games web-series worldwide, it would be interesting to take the story forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games is based on the Vikram Chandra’s novel that goes by the same name. The second season has been shot in India and various international locations.

Apart from the old characters, the makers have apparently introduced new faces in the second season. For the uninitiated, Sacred Games is the first of eight Indian series that Netflix has commissioned.

