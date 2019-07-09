Sacred Games season 2 trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi are all set to again create a buzz with the second series of the highly anticipated web series Sacred Games 2. The show will premiere on August 15, 2019. Watch the trailer here–

Sacred Games season 2 trailer: Finally, the much awaited Indian web series Sacred Games season 2 is back and recently, the trailer of the web series has released and is currently creating a buzz on social media. The series features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. In order to make it better and bigger, the makers have also introduced new faces in the second season.

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey will also appear in the second series which is the interesting part. Moreover, Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Guruji and was introduced in the first season, manages to save the city of Mumbai in the second. Overall, the two-minute trailer is a complete dose of entertainment and will surely keep you hooked until the end.

The web series, which completely changed the concept of digital programming in India will premiere on August 15, 2019. The web series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan and further Vikramaditya Motwane is the showrunner.

The web series is based on the book with same name by Vikram Chandra and is penned by a writer’s team that includes Varun Grover. The expectations of the fans are really high from the second series as the direction, writing and the music marked a level in the first.

