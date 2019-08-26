After Salman Khan starrer Inshallah gets shelved, Dabangg actor comes up with another news and fortunately it is good! Salman Khan's next movie Kick 2 will release on Eid 2020 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi bomb.

The news of Salman Khan’s next movie Kick 2 releasing on Eid 2020 comes as a piece of great news for all the Salman Khan fans after the unfortunate news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah getting shelved. As the news went viral last night that Sanjay Leela Bhansali made it official that they won’t be going forward with Salman Khan’s, Alia Bhatt starrer. But for those who were speculating that Rohit Shetty cop drama starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi will have a single release, they are wrong. Inshallah might not be on the cards for Salman Khan but Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez is scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

As per reports by a leading daily, the script of Kick 2 has been locked down and Sajid and Salman Khan will now start shooting for the movie soon. Pre-production of the film is currently going on and as soon as Dabangg 3 wraps up, the schedule for Kick 2 will start for the actor. The initial plan for the sequel was that it rolls by the end of the year but now the makers will start sooner to have it ready by eid 2020. Kick is the remake of Telugu action-drama movie Kick, same title.

In the thriller action movie, Salman Khan played the role of devil aka Devi Lal Singh. Returning as Robin hood Singh, Salman Khan who robs the rich and helps the poor is soon set to go on floors and will come as good news for all the Salman Khan fans! The 2014 sequel starring Sallu Bhai and Jacqueline Fernandez was a hit and went on to earn more than Rs 400 crore at the box office. Salman Khan’s Kick 2 will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020.

