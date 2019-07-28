Sadak 2: Alia sets the weather blue with her latest blue track pants, recently the diva was spotted on the Mumbai airport in which she looks fab. The actress came back from Ooty after wrapping up for the film Sadak 2. See photos

Sadak 2: Blue is the colour of freedom and Alia is all set to rock the Sunday airport look with the blue track pants, the beautiful lass looks extraordinary in her latest airport look. In the photo see can be seen donning a blue colour track pants, with white chunky sneakers and with a mustard colour yellow bag the diva completed her unconventional look.

Alia apart from her skilled acting known for creating storms by her stylish looks and no doubt whenever Alia dons somethings she creates a style statement for others. Currently, Alia is been busy shooting for Sadak 2 helmed by Papa Mahesh Bhatt, in the film Alia can be seen in the main lead role and apart from her, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in pivotal roles.

Check Photos here:

In the photo, the diva seems to be happy and relaxed and waved out to paparazzi before sitting in her car. No wonders the actress is super down to earth and with that, it adds a charm to her personality. Today as the Saadak 2 team wrapped up from the Ooty schedule, Alia shared an adorable picture with Papa Mahesh Bhatt and wrote: Schedule wrap.. her not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together.. love my daddy.. until next time. #SADAK2

On the professional front, apart from Sadaak 2, Alia has many big-budget films in her kitty like Brahmastra, RRR and Takht with these films, the diva is all set to recreate the magic on the big screens like she did before with the movie Raazi, Highway, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy and many. The Diva debuted from the film Student of The year and no one could imagine that one day she would carve her own space in Bollywood and today she is been counted as one of the Top Bollywood actresses.

