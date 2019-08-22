Sadak 2: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his upcoming film Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. Reports reveal that the actor will soon begin with the shoot for the second schedule in Mysore.

Sadak 2: After impressing the fans in Abhishek Varman’s film Kalank, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to feature alongside Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2. After shooting for romantic portions in Ooty in the first schedule, Aditya is heading to Mysore for the second. Reportedly, Aditya with Gulshan and Makrand will shoot for a couple of days in Mysore without Alia Bhatt as she will join the shoots sometime later.

Reports reveal that the second shooting schedule includes shooting for some crucial scenes. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will first shoot for a song for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. The shoot of the film has already started in Mumbai and soon Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also join the shoot as he will also feature in the first song. After wrapping up the song, Alia Bhatt will take a small break and will then head to Mysore for Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Currently, the makers have planned the sequence in such a way that neither Alia Bhatt nor Sanjay Dutt are required for shooting. Sadak 2 is a sequel of 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Further, the sequel also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Alia Bhatt and will release on July 10, 2020.

After finishing up Sadak 2, Aditya Roy will be next seen in romantic-thriller Malang. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2020. It is expected that Malang can be a big hit as Mohit Suri and Aditya will be collaborating after Aashiqui 2. Meanwhile, Aditya will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App