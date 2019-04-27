Sadak 2 starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles is all set to go on floors on May 15, 2019. According to reports, the film is going to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt and will have Sadak's original cast Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Apart from Alia and Aditya, the flick will also have Sadak’s original cast Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt on board this time. Earlier there were reports that the film will be shot in Romania, however, the makers decided to shift the location to Mumbai. Commenting on the changes of the shooting location of the upcoming film, actor Pooja Bhatt revealed that the shooting of the film will take place in Mumbai instead of Romania and the reason for the same is the logistics and emotional IQ of local crew.

She said Romania is a stunningly beautiful country and they were very ‘happy’ with the locations but there are key factors in determining a location for a film, which is logistics and emotional IQ of local crew. She also expressed that no one is bigger than a film and the film demanded shooting in India. Pooja Bhatt today also tweeted that ‘Bad Man’ i.e. Gulshan Grover becomes the first actor and cast member of the upcoming film Sadak 2 to receive the final draft of the script. The actor also thanked Sengupta Suhrita for working tirelessly with director Mahesh Bhatt to ensure his vision came to fruition.

Bound & delivered! Delightful that our favourite ‘Bad Man’ @GulshanGroverGG becomes the first actor & cast member of #Sadak2 to receive the final draft of the script 🖤 Thank you @SenguptaSuhrita for working tirelessly with @MaheshNBhatt to ensure his vision came to fruition! pic.twitter.com/aohVF6l69p — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 27, 2019

