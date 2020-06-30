On the release of the Sadak 2 poster, Alia Bhatt revealed why it showcases Mount Kailash, instead of featuring any of the film characters.

Aliya Bhatt spoke excitedly on the release of the Sadak 2 poster and reveled why it showcases Mount Kailash instead of any of the films characters. After releasing the first look poster of her much-anticipated romantic-drama ‘Sadak 2’, Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that the film ‘Sadak 2’ will be released on the OTT platform. The ‘Highway’ star during a virtual interaction with the fans shared the first look poster of ‘Sadak 2’, which showed a solitary road leading to Mount Kailash.

The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star excitingly spoke about the film’s journey with her father [Mahesh Bhatt], sister [Pooja Bhatt] and Sanjay Dutt, and said that this film was a “homecoming” in its true sense, as her family reunited for the project. Bhatt also shared why the poster has Kailash on it, and not the characters from the film.

Meanwhile, Alia read out a quote from her father Mahesh Bhatt revealing the reason behind it. She started, “Mount Kailash – the ageless mountain has the footprints of gods and sages. It the abode of the god of all gods – Lord Shiva. Do we really need anything else or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found it’s sheltered in Kailash. This is the place where all search ends. Sadak 2 is the road to love.”

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar pledges to feed 550 impoverished families in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan reminisces ‘Manmarziyan’ production as part of his #Roadto20 series

Alia also shared the poster of the flick on Instagram and noted, “A love story that began 29 years ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 – The road to love [?] Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER. First-day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex.”

‘Sadak 2’ marks filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director after 21 years. Apart from Alia, the movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba to be re-released in Australia, Fiji

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App