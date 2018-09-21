The iconic filmmaker who has given Bollywood a lot of super hit movies, Mahesh Bhatt is all set to step back in the world direction again. The grand comeback of Mahesh Bhatt has already created a buzz on the social media and here are a few revelations which are adding up to the craze. Bearing the director's hat again, Bhatt is making the sequel of Sadak which will feature Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead.

While an interaction with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt unleashed many things regarding the weaving of the upcoming remake. The filmmaker who garnered a lot of praises for his direction is gearing up to make a grand comeback after his last direction 1999’s Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan. In the interview, he revealed that while they were preparing the script, they did not consider Alia for any role. But it was Sanju, Mukesh and Pooja who suggested Mahesh narrate the story to his daughter Alia Bhatt. He then added that it is difficult to impress Alia as she responds only with her heart, Alia is very clear in her approach that whether she wants to work whole-heartedly or say no to it.

The most interesting thing that Mahesh Bhatt revealed was Alia’s reaction after reading the story. He said that they gave a full narration to Alia and by the end of the story, she was left shaking and crying.

Other than talking about his little princess Alia, he said that it was Sanjay Dutt who made him wear the director’s hat again. Mahesh Bhatt said that when he first wrote the storyline and screenplay for the sequel of Sadak, he narrated it to Sanjay Dutt, Mukesh Bhatt an Pooja Bhatt. And they all loved it but the next day Sanju came back and said that it is a nice story but don’t make it on which Bhatt was shocked. Then Sanju made him realise that this story cannot be filmed with anybody else’s direction than him. The beauty and emotion that would come up with Mahesh’s direction would add to the value of it.

These words of Mahesh Bhatt has triggered the excitement for this movie even more and the fans can’t wait to actually see it!

